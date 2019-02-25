Services Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 16075 North Evans Rd View Map Resources More Obituaries for Enrique Arizpe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Enrique J. "Henry" Arizpe

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers OCTOBER 16, 1924 - JEBRUARY 21, 2019

"Henry" Enrique J. Arizpe, 94, passed away in San Antonio on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home with his wife and family members by his side. Henry was born October 16, 1924 on a farm in Marion, Texas, one of 12 children. Henry left the farm at an early age to work as a tailor at nearby Randolph Air Force Base. In June of 1948, he married his bride, Teresa, and they made San Antonio their home. They were able to celebrate 70 years of marriage! Over the years, Henry worked various jobs at furniture businesses gaining more and more experience in the furniture upholstery trade. With help from his wife he started his own business, Henry's Upholstery, in 1953 and operated it for 50 years. All the while, Henry and Tere were building a real estate portfolio consisting of small-to-medium shopping and office centers, single family homes, and duplexes in the San Antonio, New Braunfels and Austin, Texas areas. As the patriarch of Arizpe Properties, LTD. Henry and his wife Tere labored hard to achieve their dreams and provide for their family - all this with a gradeschool education. Henry always had time for bowling, trail rides, and weekends at the lake teaching many others to fish and water ski. Other weekends were spent at the coast, camping, or on road trips across the state and country. For Henry, there was always time to teach his children and grandchildren how to have fun, but there were also many lessons on how to work. He would take them to work at the shop at 2327 Fresno, or to work on various projects at the properties. Henry was always there to help relatives and neighbors with projects, give advice or whatever else people needed him for.

He would often ask his children about a tenant or how a project was going. Even when he could no longer be hands-on, Henry wanted to give advice and know how things were with each of the many properties that made up the Arizpe Properties, LTD. portfolio. Later, as his health began to fail, Henry spent his free time watching various sports on TV, especially the UTSA Roadrunners football and basketball games, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Dallas Cowboys. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is greatly missed by Teresa, his loving wife of 70 years. Also carrying on his legacy are his children: Sam and Lisa Arizpe, Sandy Arizpe Gonzalez, Sylvia and Thomas Jones, Sara and Chris Bunch, and Saul and Jodi Arizpe. His grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchild include: Shelley, Subrina, Savanah, Aydin, William, Nicole, Troy, Eric, Matthew, Mikayla, and Bryson. Also missing him are his close friend, Antonio Moreno, whom he considered as family; caregivers Santa Rosales and her husband Armando; his sisters-in-law Alvera D. Arizpe, Esther V. Perez, and Elena V. Lincon; and brother-in-law Rudy Acevedo; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Henry was preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Petra (Soto) Arizpe; his brothers and sisters; and his inlaws, Tomas and Rosa Valdez, whom he held in high regard. We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we lay our father to rest. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, from 5:00-6:30 P.M., at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A rosary will follow at 6:30 P.M. Mass will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 North Evans Rd. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery #2. Donations in his memory may be made to the Building Fund of either Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Selma Texas, or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, San Antonio Texas. Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries