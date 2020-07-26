Enrique "Rick" Julian Garcia (45) of San Antonio, TX passed away on April 15, 2020 and went home to the Lord. He was born in Brownsville, TX on August 10, 1974 and has lived in San Antonio since 1981.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Julian C. and Juanita V. Garcia, aunt Blanca Garcia, uncle Juan Garcia, and his first cousin and best friend Hector Silva Jr.

Rick married his high school sweetheart Kathryn R. Hugie in San Antonio. He worked with pride for over 15 years in the medical field as a monitor tech. He will truly be missed by his friends and coworkers from Metropolitan and at BAMC.

Rick was a proud graduate of Clark High School, class of 1994. He went on to graduate from University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Management. With the support and encouragement of his family, he continued his education by achieving his Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University.

All of Rick's family and friends know his dedication to his family, his work ethic and the love for his state and country but also his passion for the Tennessee Titans, Dr. Pepper, and guns. Above all his faith in God as a father, husband, son, brother, cousin, friend, but also a person who believed in protecting everyone. Always there to offer a shoulder to cry on, to make you laugh or to ease your pain.

Rick is survived by his wonderful wife of nearly seventeen years, Kathryn Garcia, and their beautiful children, Makayla Rae (7) and Abigail Grace (6), his mother Gracie Garcia (Guillermo), his younger brother, Daniel Perez (Anna), nephews, Brian, Benjamin and niece, Lily.

A memorial church service will be at St. Mathew Catholic Church on July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM located at 10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78230. A Celebration of Life will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can lovingly be made to his GoFundMe (https://gf.me/u/x5dv29)which will provide support for his wife and 2 children.