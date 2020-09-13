In the early morning of August 27, 2020 Enrique Ramirez Jr. quietly and with dignity passed away at the Frank Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home.Born on September 19,1937 "Junior" as he was known to all in the Collins Garden neighborhood, grew up on the south side of San Antonio and attended Burbank High School. He enlisted in the United States Army at the behest of his father on January 13, 1955 and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class on January 11, 1958. While on leave, during his enlistment, he married Maria Guadalupe Ruiz, a devoted wife of 63 years, 7 months and 21 days. Together they raised a family and enjoyed a good life. After leaving the Army, Enrique took a job painting trucks for the Lone Star Brewery. This started his long career with the brewery that lasted 38 years, until the plant closed for good in 1996.Often referred to as "Henry" or "Cody", he was most affectionately called "Commando" by his friends. He enjoyed an active night life in the city and also the slower pace of a cool country morning. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sons Gabriel, Eugene, Glenn and his daughter Nicole. Also, in our thoughts are his siblings Carmen, Carlos, Lucia, Eddie and Teresa (deceased). There will be a private ceremony on September 15 at Palm Heights Mortuary. His final resting place, at his request, will be at one of his favorite places in the whole world. He will rest under an old pecan tree in the Texas Hill Country near the tranquil Dry Frio River. All of his family sincerely appreciates your thoughts, prayers and condolences.