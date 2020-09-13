1/2
ENRIQUE RAMIREZ JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ENRIQUE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In the early morning of August 27, 2020 Enrique Ramirez Jr. quietly and with dignity passed away at the Frank Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home.Born on September 19,1937 "Junior" as he was known to all in the Collins Garden neighborhood, grew up on the south side of San Antonio and attended Burbank High School. He enlisted in the United States Army at the behest of his father on January 13, 1955 and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class on January 11, 1958. While on leave, during his enlistment, he married Maria Guadalupe Ruiz, a devoted wife of 63 years, 7 months and 21 days. Together they raised a family and enjoyed a good life. After leaving the Army, Enrique took a job painting trucks for the Lone Star Brewery. This started his long career with the brewery that lasted 38 years, until the plant closed for good in 1996.Often referred to as "Henry" or "Cody", he was most affectionately called "Commando" by his friends. He enjoyed an active night life in the city and also the slower pace of a cool country morning. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sons Gabriel, Eugene, Glenn and his daughter Nicole. Also, in our thoughts are his siblings Carmen, Carlos, Lucia, Eddie and Teresa (deceased). There will be a private ceremony on September 15 at Palm Heights Mortuary. His final resting place, at his request, will be at one of his favorite places in the whole world. He will rest under an old pecan tree in the Texas Hill Country near the tranquil Dry Frio River. All of his family sincerely appreciates your thoughts, prayers and condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Heights Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved