Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1114 Willow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrique Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrique Siller Gonzalez


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enrique Siller Gonzalez Obituary
August 15, 1955 - August 2, 2019
Enrique Siller Gonzalez was born on August 15, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 63 in San Antonio, TX. He is survived by Guadalupe A. Gonzalez, his wife of 45 years; daughters Elaine Gonzalez and Carmen Gonzalez; sons Henry Gonzalez, Jr. (Antonette), and Benny Gonzalez (Alma); four sisters. He is also survived by his grandchildren Isaac, Benny, Henry III, Clarissa, Dallas, Angel, Nestor Jr., Vivianna, Christian, Jaylynn, Audrina, Derly Jr., Mason, Dominic, and Ace. He will be deeply missed.

SERVICES
Visitation will be begin at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary. Visitation will continue all day Thursday, August 8, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Palm Heights Mortuary. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 10:15 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 for a Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1114 Willow. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enrique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Heights Mortuary
Download Now