August 15, 1955 - August 2, 2019
Enrique Siller Gonzalez was born on August 15, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 63 in San Antonio, TX. He is survived by Guadalupe A. Gonzalez, his wife of 45 years; daughters Elaine Gonzalez and Carmen Gonzalez; sons Henry Gonzalez, Jr. (Antonette), and Benny Gonzalez (Alma); four sisters. He is also survived by his grandchildren Isaac, Benny, Henry III, Clarissa, Dallas, Angel, Nestor Jr., Vivianna, Christian, Jaylynn, Audrina, Derly Jr., Mason, Dominic, and Ace. He will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be begin at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary. Visitation will continue all day Thursday, August 8, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Palm Heights Mortuary. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 10:15 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 for a Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1114 Willow. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019