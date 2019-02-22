Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church.
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrique Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrique Trinidad Ramirez


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Enrique Trinidad Ramirez Obituary
September 20, 1936 - February 7, 2019
Enrique Trinidad Ramirez, born on September 20, 1936 was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 82. He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Estella Ramirez and his children, Aurora Yvonne Ramirez and Bobby Issac Ramirez. Mr. Ramirez is loved and will be greatly missed by his son, Henry Ramirez, Jr. and his wife Beatrice; daughter, Terre Gail Ramirez Figueroa and her husband Joe; daughter-in-law, Monica Ramirez; grandchildren, Ashley, Lauren, Karoleena, Sasha, Heather, Bobby Jr., Nathan, and Savanna; siblings, George Ramirez, Irene Zubiate, Nora Lazarine and Inez Ramirez Jr., as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Mr. Ramirez retired from the United States Army after 21+ years of dedicated service, having served proudly with the 11th, 82nd, and 101st Airborne units. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend with a servant spirit whom we will dearly miss.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 8:15am for a 9:00am Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now