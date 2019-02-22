|
September 20, 1936 - February 7, 2019
Enrique Trinidad Ramirez, born on September 20, 1936 was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 82. He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Estella Ramirez and his children, Aurora Yvonne Ramirez and Bobby Issac Ramirez. Mr. Ramirez is loved and will be greatly missed by his son, Henry Ramirez, Jr. and his wife Beatrice; daughter, Terre Gail Ramirez Figueroa and her husband Joe; daughter-in-law, Monica Ramirez; grandchildren, Ashley, Lauren, Karoleena, Sasha, Heather, Bobby Jr., Nathan, and Savanna; siblings, George Ramirez, Irene Zubiate, Nora Lazarine and Inez Ramirez Jr., as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Mr. Ramirez retired from the United States Army after 21+ years of dedicated service, having served proudly with the 11th, 82nd, and 101st Airborne units. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend with a servant spirit whom we will dearly miss.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 8:15am for a 9:00am Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
