Enriqueta Q. Casanova was born July 14, 1924, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 95 in San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ramon S. Casanova; her parents Jose and Elisa Quintanilla; three sisters; three brothers and two grandsons. She is survived by her daughters Ernestina Gomez, Norma Martinez (Pedro), Gloria Casanova, and Sara Longoria; sister Margaret Aguilar. She is also survived by16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at
11:45 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 for a Mass at 12:30 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 152 Florencia Ave. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston national Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020