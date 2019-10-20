|
Epifanio "Prieto" Quiroga Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 71.
He was born on January 28, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his son Robert "Pikin" Quiroga, parents Epifanio and Carlota Quiroga, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Epifanio is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his daughter Rosa De La Rosa (Paul), Epi (Charleen), and Alex (Debbie); grandchildren Cristiana (Anthony), Paul II, Crystal, Catheryne, Epi VI, Rhianna, Tristan, Kaitlyn, Jose, Alejandra and Alexander; great-grandchildren Serenity, Sophia, Anthony II, and Robert; siblings Fausto, Linda (Rogelio), Ruby, Yolanda (Rey), Israel (Mary) and Nena (Juan); friends of Angel's Boxing Club plus loving family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Inspiration Hills Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care given to Mr. Q.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
A formal procession will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:30am for a 10am Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019