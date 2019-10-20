Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Epifanio "Prieto" Quiroga Jr.


1948 - 2019
Epifanio "Prieto" Quiroga Jr. Obituary

Epifanio "Prieto" Quiroga Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 71.

He was born on January 28, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his son Robert "Pikin" Quiroga, parents Epifanio and Carlota Quiroga, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Epifanio is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his daughter Rosa De La Rosa (Paul), Epi (Charleen), and Alex (Debbie); grandchildren Cristiana (Anthony), Paul II, Crystal, Catheryne, Epi VI, Rhianna, Tristan, Kaitlyn, Jose, Alejandra and Alexander; great-grandchildren Serenity, Sophia, Anthony II, and Robert; siblings Fausto, Linda (Rogelio), Ruby, Yolanda (Rey), Israel (Mary) and Nena (Juan); friends of Angel's Boxing Club plus loving family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Inspiration Hills Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care given to Mr. Q.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.

A formal procession will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:30am for a 10am Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
