Eric B.Fox affectionately known as Jay West has passed away.His heart was not strong enough to continue this journey with us He took his peacefully exited stage left on 04/21/2020. Born on March 18th 1970 in Washington D. C. Jay lived life with a passion. It was a short life well lived. He Was proud of his service as a Army Special Operations Medic and was Always working on his craft as a Comedian and Actor. He Had a gift of making you feel loved and accepted. He was never afraid to love because He saw beauty in everyone.As we mourn, let us remember the shared love and not the shared pain. Remembering that he loved you, he loved me, he loved many. He will be missed but not forgotten as he lives on in our hearts, our memories and in the smiles of his beautiful children. He is survived by all that had the opportunity to love him, and be loved by him.Rest in peace knowing we love and miss you. Please join us in Service at Bell and Bell Funeral Home 05/02/2020 @11 am -3 Pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store