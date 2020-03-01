Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Erika Ann Wert

Erika Ann Wert Obituary

Beloved sister and friend Erika Ann Wert received the fullness of life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Biology was Erika's professional passion and the visual and performing arts and caring for others were the passions of her heart. Erika continues living and loving in the world through her sister Christine Wert, brother Joseph Wert, uncle Thomas Scrimpsher, cousins, and a rainbow of brothers and sisters of heart and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st at 5:00 p.m. with a Wake beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.

Funeral Mass is on Monday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St Benedict Catholic Church 4535 Lord Rd. San Antonio, Tx. 78220 with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
