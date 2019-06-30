September 5, 1948 - June 23, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Erin Gardner Bowman announces that she passed away peacefully on Sunday, the twenty third of June, 2019. When she died, she was surrounded by her family. Erin was born September 5, 1948 in her family's first home in Carrizo Springs, TX. Erin and her five sisters grew up in Carrizo Springs, TX. She was the oldest daughter. Erin is predeceased by her parents, Thetis Campbell Sanderford and Edward O'Meara Gardner and her sister, Megan G. Pipes. Survivors include her children, Charles Buchanan Tennison, Jr. (Bucky), Casey Gardner Tennison (Lara Kerr), Mrs. Marrs McLean Bowman (Will Egger), grandchildren Olivia and Noah Tennison, former husband, McLean Bowman, brother-in law Tommy Pipes, sisters, Tara G. Eastland (Stacy), Sean G. Turner, Dana G. Wilson (Pete), Thetis G. LeMaistre, and nieces, Tara Leclerc (Real), Thetis Turner, Mary Katherine Wilson, Mollie Pipes Snowden (James) and nephews, Gardner Eastland, Court LeMaistre (Jessica), Collin LeMaistre (Robyn), T.C. Turner (Kat), Mason Pipes and their families. After Erin graduated from Carrizo Springs High School, she attended The University of Texas in Austin and was affiliated with Pi Beta Phi Sorority. In 1972, she graduated from The University of Incarnate Word with a B.A. in Education and as a Reading Specialist. Erin was a smart, beautiful, spirited, fun person. Throughout her life, she most loved her family and friends. Her passions were philanthropic fundraising and community involvement. Erin accomplished so much, despite her hearing difficulty. She never considered deafness a handicap. She was a member of the San Antonio Board of Realtors and St. Luke's Episcopal Church and a founding member of the Cancer Center Council and then served as its President. From 1992-1995 Erin served on the Board of Directors of the Sunshine School for the Deaf. She was a Life Member of San Antonio Livestock Exposition. Erin was proud of her heritage and enjoyed her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In 2006 she won a Colonial Dames 17th Century State Award for Outstanding Volunteer. She was a volunteer for Hot Wells Conservancy and served as president of the Hispanic Heritage. Erin was State Chair for Volunteer Services for Project Patriot for s and Wounded Family Center. She was given its Chairman State Award for 2006 Outstanding Volunteer. Over the years, Erin spent so many memorable times with family and friends at The Argyle, San Antonio Country Club and Club Giraud. Serving as Pall Bearers are Parker Atherton, Bob Corder, Dr. Fred Corley, George Dennis, Jr., Gardner Eastland, Stacy Eastland, Joe Kaplan, Al Lasher, Collin LeMaistre, Court LeMaistre, Dr. Joe Martin, Beto Murray, Mason Pipes, Tommy Pipes, Noah Tennison, T.C. Turner, and Pete Wilson.



Friends are cordially invited to services celebrating Erin's life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue in San Antonio, TX. Visitation will be from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. with the service following at 6:30 p.m. A burial service will be at Hope Cemetery in Carrizo Springs, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



