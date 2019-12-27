|
Erlinda Ramos Salazar, 75, of Pemberville, Ohio passed peacefully away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on February 29, 1944 to the late Miguel and Erlinda (Gonzalez) Ramos in San Antonio, Texas. She married Sijifredo Salazar of Pemberville, OH in 2012.
Erlinda is survived by her loving husband; daughters: Esther (George) Lopez of San Antonio, TX; Linda (Steve) DeWalt of Weston, OH; Frances Calderon of Bowling Green, OH; Valarie (Eric) Roberson of Bowling Green, OH; sons: Joe (Lisa) Rodriguez of Defiance, OH; Alfredo (Tiffany) Martinez Jr. of Tontogany, OH; step sons: Victor (Diane) Salazar of Pemberville, OH; & John (Vanessa) Salazar of Toledo, OH; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Erlinda was preceded in death by her parents; 10 brothers; 4 sisters; and a grandson Angel Miguel Rodriguez. Visitation for Erlinda will be held from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 hannemanfuneralhomes.com, concluding with the praying of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Erlinda's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 27, 2019