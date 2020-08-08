1/1
ERMELINDA C. DE LA CRUZ
1956 - 2020
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Ermelinda C. De La Cruz, loving mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 63.

Ermelinda was born on September 3, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to Conrado and Guadalupe Cerda. In her youth, Ermelinda (Nina) traveled across Texas as a member of a family of migrant farm workers. She always had a thirst for knowledge and you could find her nose stuck in a romance novel at any given time. While dedicating more than twenty years at USAA, she also attended Our Lady of the Lake University where she acquired a bachelor's degree. She then devoted her life to helping others and found her calling as a child advocate with Child Protective Services and Boysville.

Ermelinda is preceded in passing by her parents; her infant sons: Justin David and Christopher David De La Cruz.

She is survived by her daughters: Lesley De La Cruz and fiancée Derek McCabe, Marissa De La Cruz and her partner Christopher Page, brothers: Jose Serda (Josefina), Frank Serda (Linda), Gabriel Cerda (Teresa, and Conrado Cerda, sisters: Esperanza Rodriguez, Maria Benavides (Jesus), and Estella Cerda along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Rosary
11:30 AM
AUG
9
Memorial service
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
