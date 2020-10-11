1/1
ERMELINDA L. MALDONADO
Beloved mother, daughter, grandmother and sister, Ermelinda Longoria Maldonado passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at age 81.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Maldonado, Sr. and son, James L. Maldonado, Jr., as well as her parents, Carmen and Florence Longoria. She is survived by her daughters, Rose M. Gamboa and Rita M. Valverde. Grandchildren, Rita A. Garcia, Yvette M. Auirre, Brandon Gamboa, James H. Maldonado, III and Joshua Maldonado. She is survived by her sister Estella Valence and great-grandchildren, Zuree, Alec, Zoe, Malaya and Elaine.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She will always be loved and remembered by all.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Mission Park South.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
05:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
11
Rosary
06:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
12
Interment
Mission Burial Park South.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
