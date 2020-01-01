|
Ernest Adolph Barberio passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1926. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Grace, his son-in-law, Wayne Drymala, his parents, brother and many other relatives. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Grace Drymala, daughter and son-in-law, Rose Ann and David Crumrine, son and daughter-in-law, Ernest John and Laurie Barberio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John Drymala, Jessica Miller (Clayton), Kevin Crumrine (Jessica), Lauren Magness (Tyler) and Jordan Barberio (Caitlin). He had three great granddaughters, Gemma Grace and Blair Charlotte Magness and Olivia Grace Miller. Ernest served in the Army in WWII. After returning from the war, he married the love of his life, Mary Grace Paletta. They were married for 59 years. He attended St. Mary's University. He started his own business, Barberio Music Company and built a business that spans three generations. He served as President of the Amusement Operators of Texas. He was past President of the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, member of San Francesco Di Paola Catholic Church where he was a member of several church organizations.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed countless hours at his ranch in D'Hanis, Texas.
Pallbearers are John Drymala, Kevin Crumrine, Jordan Barberio, Tyler Magness, Clayton Miller, Rich Kohnen and Dale VandeHey. FUNERAL SERVICES Visitation will begin Thursday evening, January 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM followed by the Rosary at 7:00 PM at The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 North St. Mary's St. Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church, 205 Piazza Italia. Entombment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. 2. The family wished to thank Poet's Walk for his excellent care and compassion the last couple of months. Condolences may be sent to the Barberio family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 1, 2020