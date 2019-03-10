|
|
February 27, 2019
The family of Ernest B Garibay mourn the earthly loss of our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. Surrounded by family and singing angels, Ernest peacefully entered into rest to spend eternity in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 73.
Born in San Antonio TX, he was the youngest of eight siblings and son of Isidro and Feliz Beltran-Garibay.
A devoted son and brother, Ernest and his siblings were raised in San Antonio where many of his fondest childhood memories were of spending time with his brothers and sisters sitting on the front porch and on the hood of their dad's car singing Frankie Lymon tunes and other doo-wop oldies in beautiful three-part harmonies. Raised in the barrios of San Antonio, he helped his family work the migrant fields of the Midwest, and had been an avid sports fan since his days as a baseball pitcher for Burbank High School, CYO and the Spanish American League in the 1960s. After proudly serving 2 years in the U.S. Army in Germany, he returned home to San Antonio in 1970, learned to play the bass guitar through self teaching, and began touring with Buck Ram Productions, backing such acts as the Platters, California Malibus and Mr. John McCormick. After close to 2 years of touring, he returned to San Antonio to perform with the Road Apple Band until 1979. Ernie also collaborated and worked alongside his brother and fellow musical talent Randy Garibay. Following Randy's passing in 2002, Ernie paid tribute to his brother's unique legacy by stepping in as bandleader for "Cats Don't Sleep." Over the years, Ernie effortlessly blossomed into a star of underground soul, creating a lifelong legacy and career simply by sharing his God-given talent and fun-loving spirit with countless fans, admirers and followers. He was often blessed with the honor of being selected to perform the National Anthem at many of the San Antonio Spurs games. Ernest has been a regular yearly performer at the Texas Jazz Festival in Corpus Christi and at various events held at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Theatre. Ernie Garibay also received the "Jimmy" Westside Rhythm & Blues Award for his tremendous contributions in the field of Rhythm & Blues. Until 1998, he faithfully served 15 years civil service in the U.S. Government.
He is survived and loved by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Jose Salvador Garza, his grandson, Diego Garza, Theresa Marie and Antwan Tyrell Hill, his grandson, Ethan, his siblings Mary Kirtley, Olga Trevino, Ofelia Puente, Isidro Garibay and Yolanda Perez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends and fans from all over the world who will love him always. He is remembered for his amazingly incomparable talent, his compassion and tender- heartedness, his love for people and love of music and laughter.
The Garibay family would especially like to extend their sincerest thanks and gratitude to Richard "Peabody" Hernandez, Gary Mueller, Dr. Juan Reyna and Margie Vargas for their faithfulness, dependability and true friendship. A private memorial service for family was held at Gatherings in Jesus' Name at 602 Oak Knoll on March 3, 2019.
Interment is scheduled at 11:00 am this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at San Fernando #3 at 1735 Cupples Road in San Antonio, TX, 78226. All are welcome.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019