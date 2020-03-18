|
|
Ernest Charles Tullos, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on March 15, 2020 at age of 90. Ernest was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, though he had resided in Austin since 2007 in order to be near his children and their families.
Ernest is laid to rest next to Verna Armatine, his beloved sweetheart since 1947 and wife since 1952, who he is now reunited with. He was employed at Kelly Air Force Base in various capacities for 36 years. Ernest served in the Army National Guard in aircraft maintenance for 22 years. He was an avid deer hunter, skilled craftsman and mechanic.
Ernest is survived by his daughter Linda Brase and husband Todd, and his son James Tullos and wife Laurie. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Lane Petrosky Cox and husband Derek, Megan Tullos and Katelyn Tullos, as well as great-granddaughter Shayla Cox, niece Dianne Tullos and nephew Wayne Brascom.
Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Fisher House Foundation, a cause important to Ernest. https://fisherhouse.org/programs/houses/house-locations/texas-brooke-army-medical-center-san-antonio-military-medical-center/
For personal acknowledgement, sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020