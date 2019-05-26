|
June 13, 1943 - May 20, 2019
Ernest Escobedo born on June 13, 1943 went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019.He is preceded in death by his parents, Consuelo Alvarado, Carlos Alvarado and Cosme Escobedo; step son, Vincent Hernandez. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Vollmer; brothers, C. Frank, Robert (Lupita), Carlos Jr. (Yvette), Gene (Cindy); sisters, Anna Marie (Noel), Cecilia ( Michael), Sylvia (Bill), Margaret (Daniel); daughter Christine; Step Children, Dianne Allen, Eric Vollmer (Paola), Jason Vollmer (Shannon); 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Ernest was a self-taught accomplished musician and vocalist that could play almost any song requested of him. He learned to drive semis and was granted a job in that field. Ernest liked to work with wood and masonry in his spare time and sold his works for a hobby. The greatest attribute was his music he always entertained the family at gatherings .His music was enjoyed and welcomed by all who knew him. His wide expanse of music will be sorely missed .Rest in Peace, my brother.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019