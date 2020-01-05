|
Ernest "Ernie" Liberatore peacefully entered heaven surrounded by his wife, Minerva (Min) of 63 wonderful years, and his children Mark and Linda.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, he proudly served in the United States Air Force, and has resided in San Antonio since 1973. Ernie was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle who enjoyed cruises, golfing, and traveling the USA, Mexico and Europe. He also embraced his church ministry for Holy Trinity at The Haven. Ernie worked for G.E. for 22 years and later became a successful business owner. Ernie was classy, charming, fun, kind, generous and always eager to help others. He loved singing, his Chicago Cubs, "Da" Bears, and Blackhawks. He is survived by his loving wife, Min, devoted children who were constantly with him, Mark Liberatore (Ileana), and Linda Ginn (Chris), granddaughters Amanda Ginn Campbell (Ian), Sarah Ginn, and Calista Ginn, sister-in-law Carmen Ortiz (Pete), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to the caring and loving team at The Haven in Stone Oak and to the Honorable Judge Tim Johnson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the of San Antonio or .
The visitation will be on January 6th, from 6 - 8 PM, at the Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. There will be a Celebration of Life Mass, Tuesday, January 7th, 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 20523 Huebner Road. Final resting will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd. after the Mass.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020