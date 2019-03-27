|
|
April 16, 1934 - March 14, 2019
Ernest L. Favela transcended from this physical world on March 14, 2019, at age 84. Born in San Antonio, Texas, on April 16, 1934, he grew up on the Westside in La Vecindad, and later, lived at the Alazan-Apache Courts. He graduated from Lanier High School, excelling academically and as a member of the track, football, and basketball teams. He joined the U.S. Navy, earning an honorable discharge after service in the South Pacific. He began a career as a mapmaker for the U.S. Government's Defense Mapping Agency at Fort Sam Houston, retiring after 25+ years. In retirement, he worked several years as a Hertz Rent-A-Car porter. He played basketball into his sixties, participating in several Senior Olympics. He is survived by his wife Olga Favela, son Ernest Leonard (Mara), daughter Elena (Kristin), his grandchildren Adelina Tonantzín and Javier Cuauhtémoc, his sisters Connie Martinez and Celia Mireles-Cadena (Ramiro), and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Remigia Mireles, biological father, stepfather Pedro Mireles, and sister, Jeanette Perez.
Services will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Thursday, March 28, at 10 am, with interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019