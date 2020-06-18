Ernest Leland Howard was born in Floresville, Texas on May 15, 1932 to Ernest lee Howard and Lula Belle Llewellen Howard. He went to be with Jesus on Saturday June 13th at 88 years of age.

He was an Air Force veteran in the Korean War where he was stationed in London, England. He retired as a locomotive engineer for Southern Pacific Railroad after 30 years. In retirement, he and his wife traveled in their motorhome full time for 2o years, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Ernest Leland Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pat Howard, son Trevor Howard with his wife Monica Howard, and Scott Howard with his wife Pam Howard.

He is survived by 9 grandchildren – Brian Howard with his wife Carrie Jo, Brad Howard with his wife Janelle, Kristin Jones, Jason Jones with his wife Jaylyn, Garrett Howard, and Jacqueline Howard, Katelyn Britton with husband Joel Britton, Hannah Crosley and Seth Crosley. He is survived by 7 great-grandchildren – Kennedi Jo Howard, Milo Howard, Quinn Howard, Everleigh Jones, Owen Britton, Luke Britton, and Jane Britton.

In celebration of life, a memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19th at 2:00 PM, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.