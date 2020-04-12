Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
ERNEST MARTINEZ
Service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home
ERNEST MARTINEZ Obituary

Ernest Martinez born on December 7, 1966 went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020 at the age of 53.

He is preceded in death by his father, Santana Martinez; brothers, Santana Martinez Jr., and David Martinez; sister, Grace Ortiz; and brother-in-law, Roger Sanchez. He is survived by his loving mother, Josephine Martinez; brother, George Martinez; sisters, Sandra Alonzo, Julia Benavidez, Eloisa Moreno, Josie Spiller, and Leticia Sanchez; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. In order to comply with the guidelines from the President and Governor of Texas the family will be having private services on Monday, April 13, 2020. However, we will be live streaming the service at 7:00 P.M. If you would like to join them, please click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home you may also visit our website to sign the guest book at www.hillcrestfuneral.net.

The family will have a private interment.

The family wishes to thank all the extended family and his many friends for their love, support and prayers in this time of need.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
