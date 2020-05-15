ERNEST PAUL ALCORTA SR.
Ernest Paul Alcorta Sr., 67, of San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Ernest was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Domingo Alcorta & Elifonsa Guzman, his brother, Ralph Alcorta, and his grandson, Isaac Diego Centeno. Ernest is survived by his wife of 47 years, Genevive Alcorta; daughters, Marlena Alcorta-Brown and husband Jeremy, Christina Centeno and partner Freddy, Joanna Renee and fiancé Edgar; son, Ernest Alcorta II and wife Jessica. He will also be fondly remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Victoria, Dakota, Ernest III, Olivia, Luna, and Ariana; brothers, Alex and Jesse Alcorta; sister, Gloria Fuentes, and extended family. Ernest was born on February 22, 1953. As the eldest of five children, Ernest cared for and protected his siblings. This never changed as they grew into adulthood. As part of a migrant family, Ernest and his siblings developed a strong work ethic. This was the beginning of his journey in always providing for his family throughout his life. Ernest graduated from South San High School in 1971. He was very proud of his high school days as a Bobcat, playing clarinet in the band and being a member of the baseball team. He played the tenor saxophone for the band The Demands and performed at sock hops around San Antonio, often filling in for the popular local band The Royal Jesters. Ernest met his wife, Genevive at the age of 19. Both his mother and Genevive worked in the same hospital. He would often pick up his mother from work because he knew he would see Genevive walking out from her shift, too. Soon they began dating and built a strong foundation. They married on June 23, 1973 and started their family three years later. Ernest worked for USAA briefly but spent a majority of his career working for the United States Postal Service. He devoted 37 years to the USPS and took pride in his work, always striving to be the best employee. Ernest's love of music and sports carried into fatherhood. He devoted himself to teaching his children life lessons and values through these passions. He spent countless hours practicing drills on the field and on the court with his kids and grandkids. Ernest instilled in his family life lessons, family values, hard work, and the importance of education. He can finally rest peacefully knowing his family will carry out his legacy. The viewing will be Monday May 18th, 2020 from 5-9pm and will be at Castle Ridge Mortuary North with only 50 people inside at any time. Funeral services will be held privately due to current restrictions, however, you are invited to leave a message of condolence to the Alcorta family at www.castleridgemortuary.com. The family would like to express gratitude to the caring staff at Castle Ridge Mortuary. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Ernest to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund at https://donate.hsf.net/en/donate#/donate.


Published in Express-News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary North
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
