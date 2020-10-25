1/1
Ernest "Ernie" Perone
1937 - 2020
Ernest "Ernie" Perone, 83, of San Antonio passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Ernie was born on August 15, 1937 in Syracuse, New York to Peter and Catherine Grillo Perone. Ernie grew up in an Italian family, the eldest of four children.

While in high school, Ernie stayed busy when not studying, by working on paper routes. After high school, Ernie joined the Air Force and served for 27 years, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E9). During his career, he had two international assignments and various assignments in the United States. He also earned many medals and awards that recognized his service to our country during multiple war eras.

After retiring from the Air Force, Ernie entered college at Southwest Texas University. He graduated Cum Laude with a four-year Bachelor;s degree in Accounting and went to work for the American Red Cross, where he served as a Business Office Director for 13 years. He also worked for Amicus Communications and for Mr. Lane as a personal Financial assistant. He retired after a very rewarding career at the age of 70.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Sunnan; children, Ernest (Joanne), Darlene (Dan) Hayes, Michael, Christine (Darrell) Erickson, Nicholas (Teri) and Jamie (Veronica); sisters, Mary Ann Azzolino and Carole (Kirk) MacMillan; brother, Henry (Shar); numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A private funeral service will be held for the family at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. The family welcomes you to join them via a live stream link on the Porter Loring website at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
