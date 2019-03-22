|
|
March 31, 1970 - March 16, 2019
Ernest Ramos Medina passed away March 16, 2019, at the age of 48. Ernest, a skilled artist, natural comedian, and proud father was born March 31, 1970, to Juan Medina and Julia Medina. An ironworker by trade, Ernest loved pointing out the numerous buildings across Texas which he had a hand in creating. Some of Ernest's final words were instructions for those mourning his loss: "Be happy." Ernest was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Medina and brothers, Frankie Medina, Andy Medina, and Johnny Medina. He is survived by his parents; his children, Abigail Marie Mendoza, Lindsay Nicole Medina, Mariah Jasmin Medina, Ernest Jacob Medina and Adriana Sian Medina; his grandson, Lucas Reign Mendoza; his brothers and sisters, Gilbert Medina, Michael Medina, Joey De La Cruz, Leticia Lazaro, Maggie Medina, as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Palm Heights Mortuary. The Mass will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church followed by interment at San Fernando No. 2. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019