Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
9401 Dietz Elkhorn
Boerne, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
9401 Dietz Elkhorn
Boerne, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Knappick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest T. Knappick


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest T. Knappick Obituary
July 11, 1933 - May 5, 2019
Ernest T. Knappick went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 11, 1933 in Leming, Texas to Edward Knappick and Ella Mae Hoyt. Mr. Knappick is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ardyne Domaschk Knappick; daughters, Danette Weynand (Phil) and Kimberly Holbink (Charles); brother, Charles Knappick (Carol); grandchildren, Philip Weynand (Denae), Grace Holbink, Natalie Morris (Clint), Faith Stoneback (Alex), Joy Holbink; great grandchildren, Laina Weynand and Makayla Weynand.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 10:00am, followed by an 11:00am funeral service at Messiah Lutheran Church, 9401 Dietz Elkhorn, Boerne, Texas 78015. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.

For personal acknowledgment
you may sign the online guestbook at
www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS NORTH
3401 CHERRY RIDGE DR.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, 78230
(210) 349-1414
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now