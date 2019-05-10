|
|
July 11, 1933 - May 5, 2019
Ernest T. Knappick went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 11, 1933 in Leming, Texas to Edward Knappick and Ella Mae Hoyt. Mr. Knappick is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ardyne Domaschk Knappick; daughters, Danette Weynand (Phil) and Kimberly Holbink (Charles); brother, Charles Knappick (Carol); grandchildren, Philip Weynand (Denae), Grace Holbink, Natalie Morris (Clint), Faith Stoneback (Alex), Joy Holbink; great grandchildren, Laina Weynand and Makayla Weynand.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 10:00am, followed by an 11:00am funeral service at Messiah Lutheran Church, 9401 Dietz Elkhorn, Boerne, Texas 78015. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
For personal acknowledgment
you may sign the online guestbook at
www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS NORTH
3401 CHERRY RIDGE DR.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, 78230
(210) 349-1414
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2019