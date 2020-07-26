Today we remember Ernest Valdez Flores, born to Lazaro and Juanita Valdez Flores on June 30, 1941.

He went to be with our Lord on July 14, 2020. He will be remembered as a hardworking, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ernest was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church; the Burbank Alumni Club (The Breakfast Club); and the Union of Fraternal Latino Americano Organization. Ernest spent many years in the Street Rod Classics Car Club. He loved working with his hands, began carpentry and could create something from nothing!

SERVICES

The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary. Procession departing at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Henry's Catholic Church. The private interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite #105, Danvers, Massachusetts 01923.

