Ernestina C. Romero
1929 - 2020
Ernestina C. Romero went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90.

She was born in Welder, Texas on December 17, 1929 to her parents, Santos and Juanita Cedillo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her great-granddaughter, Christina; and her siblings, Manuel, Tomasa, Fortunato, Ramiro, Santos Jr., Alfredo and Caridad. Ernestina leaves her children, Jose and Raquel; her grandchildren, Michelle and Erica; her great-grandchildren, Mia, Lauren, Ayden and Aubrey; her siblings, Domingo, Vicente, Juanita, Rose and Roberto; her dog, Tortilla; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to 75 people at a time.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 18 from 5PM – 9PM with a Rosary at 7PM. A Procession will depart on Friday, June 19 at 8:45AM and arrive at St. Henry's – 1619 S. Flores 78204 – for Mass at 9:30AM.

Burial will follow at Mission Burial Park South – 1700 SE Military Dr. 78214.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Henry's
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
