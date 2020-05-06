ERNESTINA OLVERA OVALLE
Ernestina "Tina" Olvera Ovalle of San Antonio was called home to be with Our Lord, passing away peacefully of natural causes on May 3, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Laredo, TX and enjoyed trips to see family in Corpus Christi TX, and in Villa Dama and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Preceding her in death are her husband of 38 years, Gonzalo, a daughter, Beatrice, a sister, Diamantina, and a brother, Manuel. Tina is survived by five daughters, Mona (Barney), Luisa (Louis), Rosie (Hector), Elena (Elias) and Gloria (Mike), two sons, Gonzalo (Helen), and Gerardo (Rachel), 12 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her best friend, Maggie Lopez, and many nieces and nephews. She was employed at Miller Curtain Company for 22 years as a seamstress. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, she will always be remembered and rewarded as a faithful servant of Our Lord who prayed the rosary regularly, attended mass, and volunteered her time. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church as well as the Sisters of the Guadalupanas, devout women united in charity and religious activities whose role model is the Virgen de Guadalupe. In her words, "I offer blessings to all my relatives and friends who have showed me their love, kindness, and friendship while I was here among you. Thank you for being in my life. Now, until we see one another again, may God bless every one of you. I wish you a happy and fulfilled life through Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ." Our anchor and loving example, Tina, Mom, Grandma, Granny, Tia, Suegra, is loved beyond words, deeply missed, and always in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers.


Published in Express-News on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
