August 6, 1939 - May 6, 2019
Ernestina S. Vejara was called home by the Lord on May 6, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born on August 6, 1939, in Saginaw, Michigan. She worked in Turbine Supports Chromalloy Division. She enjoyed dancing, and all types of music, although she did have a great appreciation for old school Spanish music. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie Elizondo; parents, Fernando Barrios and Juanita G. Serrano; and brother, Sipriano Serrano. She is loved and will be missed by her sons, Richard Treviño (Mary Ann), David Treviño (Elvira) and Raymond Treviño (Jessica); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raul Serrano & Basilio Serrano; sisters, Irma Mendoza, Aurora Tober, Mary Garcia, Juana Garcia & Jovita Campos; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019