Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestina Vejara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestina S. Vejara


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernestina S. Vejara Obituary
August 6, 1939 - May 6, 2019
Ernestina S. Vejara was called home by the Lord on May 6, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born on August 6, 1939, in Saginaw, Michigan. She worked in Turbine Supports Chromalloy Division. She enjoyed dancing, and all types of music, although she did have a great appreciation for old school Spanish music. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie Elizondo; parents, Fernando Barrios and Juanita G. Serrano; and brother, Sipriano Serrano. She is loved and will be missed by her sons, Richard Treviño (Mary Ann), David Treviño (Elvira) and Raymond Treviño (Jessica); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raul Serrano & Basilio Serrano; sisters, Irma Mendoza, Aurora Tober, Mary Garcia, Juana Garcia & Jovita Campos; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now