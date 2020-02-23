Home

More Obituaries for Ernestine Slagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Garcia (Tina) Slagle

Ernestine Garcia (Tina) Slagle Obituary

Ernestine (Tina) Garcia Slagle was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 31, 1952 to Pedro B. and Virginia M. Garcia.

Tina went to be with the lord on February 12, 2020. She was a South San High School graduate and graduated from St. Philip's College. After 39 years of service she retired from AT&T in 2019. She was also employed with the US Census Bureau and enjoyed volunteer work. She befriended and remained in contact with Katrina flood victims she had assisted. She never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by her father Pedro B. Garcia and her brother Patricio Garcia and his wife survives Dora Garcia.

She is survived by her husband Michael W. Slagle (married on April 1985), her daughters Debbie Marie Slagle and Sabrina Marie Ayres, son in law Brice Ayres, grandson Jameson, and her mother Virginia M. Garcia, sisters: Stella Reitz Garcia (Joe), Mary Losleben (David), Amy Romans (Bob), Jo Tanner (Tommy), Alice Salazar (Antonio), Lupe Garcia, brothers: Juan Garcia (Norma), Martin Garcia (Elisia), dog: Jules.

She will forever be in our hearts.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10am at Palm Heights Mortuary.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
