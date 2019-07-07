Home

Ernestine Martinez Cervantes Obituary
June 27, 2019
Ernestine Martinez Cervantes, 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 27, 2019. She attended St. Philip's, St. Patrick's and Incarnate Word; and was dedicated to assisting with school and church activities at Blessed Sacrament Academy, St. Cecilia's and Estrella De Mar Enrichment Center with her son, Jerry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul Cervantes, Jr.; mother, Florence Reyna; father, Joe Martinez; and stepfather, Cruz Reyna. She is survived by brother, Richard (Rose); sister, Arcilia; children: Paul III (Mari Carmen), Christopher (Carmen), Jerry, Deanna (Jeff); grandchildren: Kristina, Jennifer, Chris, Analissa, Clarissa, Shelby, Zachary, Sydney; 9 great grand- children; nephews and nieces.

Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, July 10, at 7:00 P.M. at The Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, July 11, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Special thank you to Embrace Hospice and Jannette Kasper, R.N.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Estrella De Mar Enrichment Center, 3857 E. Southcross Blvd., Ste. 165, San Antonio, TX 78222. Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
