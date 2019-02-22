August 24, 1921 - February 19, 2019

Ernestine Mauree Hardwick Ransleben, 97, passed away surrounded by her son and daughter on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on August 24, 1921 in Lampasas County, Texas to parents Lon Henry Hardwick and Dora Etta Posey Hardwick.



Ernestine married her husband April 20, 1940. They enjoyed spending time riding their Indian Motorcycles together. Often times, they would follow the flat track racing circuit between Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi as members of the San Antonio Dragons. During her working years, she was a professional seamstress and assistant manager for White's Sewing Machine in Joske's department store in downtown San Antonio during the late 1940's. After the birth of their children, Ernestine took on the greatest role of being a stay-at-home mother. Once her children had grown, Ernestine continued working as a seamstress and fitter at Town & Country Fashions and Frost Bros. In her retirement, she loved to spend her time outdoors in her yard and garden; and loved to listen to the birds singing. Family was most important to Ernestine; especially being able to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Granny". She will be fondly remembered as an independent, strong-willed woman who lived life exactly how she wanted, but always put the love of her family first.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Arno Hermann Ransleben; grandson, Vincent Arno Ransleben Villarreal; and son-in-law, Joe, Jr. Villarreal. Ernestine is survived by her son, Curtis Lon Ransleben and his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Susie Villarreal; and her loving grandchildren, Kristofor Voss, Lyle Voss, Neil (Marisol) Ransleben, Leslie (Brandon) Drzymalla, Andrew Villarreal, and Dori Villarreal; her five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "Aunt Teenie."



