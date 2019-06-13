|
August 4, 1939 - June 11, 2019
Ernesto F. Valdez, born August 4, 1939 went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Ernesto was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elvia Valdez, son-in-law, Omar Flores, and great-granddaughter, Remmi Lynn Gaitan.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Castilleja (Edward), Leticia Tijerina, Elvia Martinez, and Veronica Flores; son, Ernesto Valdez, Jr. (Katherine); sisters, Margaret Valdez and Minerva Polanco; 11 grandchildren; 11.5 great-grandchildren. Ernesto enjoyed cooking and fishing as well as watching the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. He retired from CPS Energy after 32 years of service. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Visitation will begin on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. followed by Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. at Camero Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Camero Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Camero Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the on-line register book
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019