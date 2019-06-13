Home

POWERED BY

Services
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
(210) 624-2428
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto F. Valdez


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernesto F. Valdez Obituary
August 4, 1939 - June 11, 2019
Ernesto F. Valdez, born August 4, 1939 went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Ernesto was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elvia Valdez, son-in-law, Omar Flores, and great-granddaughter, Remmi Lynn Gaitan.




He is survived by his daughters, Linda Castilleja (Edward), Leticia Tijerina, Elvia Martinez, and Veronica Flores; son, Ernesto Valdez, Jr. (Katherine); sisters, Margaret Valdez and Minerva Polanco; 11 grandchildren; 11.5 great-grandchildren. Ernesto enjoyed cooking and fishing as well as watching the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. He retired from CPS Energy after 32 years of service. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Visitation will begin on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. followed by Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. at Camero Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Camero Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Camero Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the on-line register book
at www.camero
funeralhome.com
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
Download Now