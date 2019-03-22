|
|
June 12, 1924 - March 18, 2019
Ervin "Sonny" Real passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Ervin was born June 12, 1924, in Converse, Texas to Julian and Gertrude Stapper Real. He married Velma Louise Schaefer on May 31,1952.
Sonny is preceded in death by his wife Velma, his parents, his sisters Theresa (Gilbert) Schwab, Vera (Roland) Heimer and brother Robert (Elenora Laubach) Real. Other in-laws include Robert; Ernst; Eugene; and Freddie Schaefer; and sister-in-law Cecilia Schaefer. Others preceding him in death include nephew David Schaefer, and nieces Cindy Vasquez and Theresa Schaefer. He will be missed by brother-in law Wallace Schaefer, Jack (Theresa) Schaefer, sisters-in-law Mary Schaefer; Bernice Schaefer; Rosalie Schaefer; Helen Wilbourne. Although Sonny and Velma had no children, Sonny is also survived by nephews: Ralph (Barbara) Real and Patrick (Mary) Real, Ronald (Sharon) Schaefer, Kenneth (Cheryl) Schaefer,
Alan Schaefer, Gary (Lyn) Schaefer, James (Kim) Schaefer, Phil (Laurie) Schaefer, Perry (Barbara) Schaefer, Paul (Tracey) Schaefer, Michael Schaefer, David (Dar Elle) Schaefer, Robert (Bonny) Schaefer, Tim (Susann) Schaefer, William (Jennifer) Schaefer, and nieces; Debbie (Mark) Davis, Diane (Bruce) Bordovsky, Suzanne (Michael) Kopatz, Elizabeth Banks, Barbara (Raul) Cabello, Penny Parrish, Sharon (Wallace) Mack, Helena Schaefer, Jennifer (Gilbert) Moleda, Angeline Schaefer, Linda (Donnie) Johnson, Donna Schaefer, Carol (Steve) Taylor, Rosanna (Dan) Fossati, and Margaret (David) Black, and all of their families complete the list of 30 nieces and nephews. There are also numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, Mar 24th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, Mar 25th, 10:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Stapper Cemetery. www.colonialuniversal.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019