Esmeralda Ramos, age 55, passed away Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on November 28, 1964 in Laredo, Texas to Francisco and Maria Isabel Ramos.
She was one of 13 siblings. She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Francisco Ramos, sisters, Diana Ramos, Maria Isabel Perez, and brother Rolando Ramos. Survivors include, her loving mother Maria Isabel Ramos, sisters Blanca Stevenson (John), Ruby Ramos, Dolores Gaylord (Ron), Virginia Ramos and Margaret Boswell (Mike), brothers, Francisco Ramos, Jr. (in death Sylvia), Andres Ramos, Reynaldo Ramos (Patricia) and Ricardo Ramos (Jessica).
She was a loving niece to numerous Aunts and Uncles- and a loving Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, and an amazing friend to many.
But most of all, she was a loving dog parent to her faithful Betty.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 15th at 4 pm with a 6:00 p.m. rosary; 10 people limited in chapel.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 16th at 11 am with an outdoor video service. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2020