ESMERELDA B. LOPEZ
1950 - 2020
Esmerelda B. Lopez went to be with the Lord at the age of 70 on July 21, 2020.

She was born on May 14, 1950 to Luther and Anita Benavides in San Antonio, Texas. Esmerelda served as a proud member of the Guadalupanas. Esmerelda is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rudy Benavides. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Juan Lopez., Jr.; daughter, JoAnn Campos (John); grandchildren, Doreen, LeeAnn and Jacob Campos; siblings, Julio Benavides, Vincent Benavides, Sandra Benavides, and Mary Jane Cruz; sisters and brothers-in-law, MaryAlice Ramirez, Rosalinda Cadena (Rowland), Rudy Lopez, Sal Lopez (Tina); numerous nieces and nephews.

She will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Continued visitation will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

A Funeral Mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
JUL
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
JUL
30
Visitation
08:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
