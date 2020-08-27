Esmerigildo "Smitty" F. Rodriguez, Jr., age 53, of Austin, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Del Rio, Valverde County, Texas.

Smitty was born in Floresville, Texas to Estella and Esmerigildo Rodriguez on August 29, 1966. He was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army for 10 years. For the past 21 years, Smitty faithfully served as Facilities Manager at Austin Christian Fellowship.

Smitty enjoyed being outdoors, especially when it came to fishing and hunting which were his favorite past time hobbies.

Smitty is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, and niece, Kimberly Oppelt. He is survived by wife, Dora Rodriguez; children, Steven Rodriguez, Brittany Ruiz, Jennifer Medina, Johnny Hernandez, and wife, Chelsea; and Rachel Hernandez. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Susie Vargas and husband, Roland; Joseph Rodriguez and wife, Elizabeth; Dorothy Rodriguez; Mary Jane Rodriguez; Frederick Rodriguez and wife, Ruby; Rachel Rodriguez; Ernesto Rodriguez; and Mary Helen Rodriguez. Smitty has four grandchildren: Bethany Medina, Marcus Hernandez, Mia and Elena Rodriguez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 3-5PM at Weed-Corley-Fish funeral home in Lakeway, Texas. A private memorial service for family will be held the following day at Austin Christian Fellowship with Dr. Will Davis, Jr. officiating.

Smitty will be laid to rest at Austin Memorial Park immediately following the service.

Pallbearers: Mike Helton, Tony Roberts, Luis Gonzalez, Jim Fletcher, David Washington and Keith Morton, all from Austin Christian Fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.