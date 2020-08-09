1/1
Esperanza G. Mendoza
1947 - 2020
Esperanza G. Mendoza (Hopie/Hope/Mom/GMA/Nana), age 72.

Earth Bound October 17, 1947 - Heaven Bound July 6, 2020.

She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to Rosa S. Gallegos and Feliciano E. Gallegos Sr., along with her seven brothers and sisters.

She was welcomed with open arms in Heaven by her mother, Rosa and father, Feliciano and her older sister, Yolie. She was with open arms awaiting her Baby Sister, Linda.

She is survived by her only child, Yvonne G. Hernandez (My Love); grandsons, Jaz

Hernandez (My Baby Boy), Derek Hernandez (My Papasito) and her great-granddaughter, Jaylee Jaz Hernandez (My Lil Gal). She is also survived by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was strong in her faith with God. Everyone knew Esperanza's favorite color was purple and was also a HUGE Dallas Cowboys' fan. She played softball in her early adult days and was an amazing pitcher! Esperanza worked at Ft. Sam Houston Base for over 35 years in Accounts Payable. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her entire family, especially when she organized our monthly Family Breakfast time.

Mama, you were My Mother & Father, the best single parent ever. You were my Best Friend.

It was always you & I from beginning to end.

I miss you dearly my Beautiful Mama.

I hope your vision of Heaven is True and you get to play football and The Dallas Cowboys win a Superbowl for YOU!!!

Té Amo Mama!

To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
