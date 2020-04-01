|
Mrs. Esperanza Linda Perez, 66, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home with her family.
She was born in San Antonio on August 1, 1953 to Carmen and Margarito Medina. She graduated from Edison H.S. and earned her degree in early childhood education from the University of Incarnate Word.
She was married to Martin Perez Jr. She was a Catholic school teacher for many years with the Archdiocese of San Antonio. "Hope" was a loving mother, wonderful cook, and a strong woman. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking holiday meals for her family, and family vacations to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gilberto Medina. She is survived by her spouse, Martin Perez, Jr., children: Martin Perez, Kyle Perez, Brian Perez, and Ruby Olivares; brothers and sisters: Lucy Sifuentes, Eduardo Medina, Selina Medina, George Medina, and Hildegarde Alcantara; grandchildren: Jasmine, Davian, Eric, Olivia, Victoria, Brian, Esme and Kali.
Funeral Services will be held privately at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2020