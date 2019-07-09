Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Salesian Sisters' Provincial House
6019 Buena Vista
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Salesian Sisters' Provincial House
6019 Buena Vista
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Salesian Sisters' Provincial House
6019 Buena Vista
Esperanza Rodriguez Alcazar Obituary
July 7, 2019
Sr. Esperanza Rodriguez Alcazar, FMA, age 91, passed away July 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Zamora, Michoacan, Mexico to Jesus Rodriguez and Jovita Alcazar de Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by 2 brothers: Juan and Jose Rodriguez Alcazar and by 1 sister, Sr. Roselia Rodriguez Alcazar, CSC. Sr. Esperanza made her religious profession in Habana, Cuba and joyfully served in various schools as a primary teacher and in parishes as a catechist in Cuba, Puerto Rico, Saltillo, Mexico, as well as in Laredo and San Antonio, TX. Sr. Esperanza evangelized young and old with her witty sense of humor which captivated those around her. She will be greatly missed especially by her religious Sisters.

All services will be held at the Salesian Sisters' Provincial House, 6019 Buena Vista. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9 at 5:00pm. with Rosary at 7:00pm. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salesian Sisters to support young women preparing to be Salesian Sisters and sent to Formation Program, 6019 Buena Vista St. San Antonio, TX 78237.
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019
