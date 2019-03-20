|
August 2, 1928 - March 16, 2019
Esperanza Saenz Flores went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born August 2, 1928 in Seguin, Texas to Fidel and Virginia (Verastegui) Saenz, the fourth of eight children. She was a good and caring woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Flores, Jr., parents Fidel and Virginia Saenz, brothers Fidel, Bernabe, Ricardo, and Rudolfo, sisters Esther (Lozano) and Hortencia (Ornelas). She is survived by her children Richard and Sonya, and sister Olivia S. Cisneros, as well as several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church (610 Madrid St., Castroville, Texas 78009, 1-830-931-2826). Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019