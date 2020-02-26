|
|
Esperanza Valdez was born February 26, 1939 in Laredo, Texas and went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020. Esperanza is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Paula Valdez; brothers, Juan Molina, Pedro and Rey Molina; sister, Maria Elena Molina and grandson, Johnathan Velez.
She is survived by her children, Mary Morales, Thomas Molina, Eddie Molina, Eligio Molina (Vickie Herbeck), Hermelinda Molina, Carlos Garcia and Olivia Salinas (Emilio); brothers and sisters, Maria Gonzalez, Antonia Sandoval, Florentina Gonzalez (Jose Luis), Cristobal Molina (Diana Molina), San Juanita Herrera, Maria Molina and Linda (Jose Luis) Lopez; companion friend, Panfilo Martinez, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Esperanza was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 8:30am to 11:00am with a Rosary to be recited at 9:00am and a Chapel Service at 10:00am at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service
to follow at 12:00pm at San
Fernando Cemetery II.
Services entrusted toM.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2020