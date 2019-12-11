|
Estanilo Moreno went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019, at the age of 95, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on June 18, 1924 in Uhland, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rufina G. Moreno; parents, Natividad and Viviana Moreno; son, Armando Moreno; granddaughter, Diana Asgari and numerous brothers and sisters. Estanilo is survived by his loving children, Esther Asgari, Rachel Sosa (David), Estevan Moreno, Martha Hernandez (Raul), Elva Rodriguez (Ralph) and Jesus Javier Moreno (Jo Ann); sister, Guadalupe Martinez (Rodolfo); 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank J.C. his care provider for the past 4 years, for all her care and compassion she showed to him.
Estanilo was a disabled World War II Veteran and proudly served in the United States Army for 2 years. He was also an active member at his church.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (South San) on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery 3.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019