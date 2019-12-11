Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church (South San)
Resources
More Obituaries for Estanilo Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estanilo Moreno


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estanilo Moreno Obituary

Estanilo Moreno went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019, at the age of 95, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on June 18, 1924 in Uhland, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rufina G. Moreno; parents, Natividad and Viviana Moreno; son, Armando Moreno; granddaughter, Diana Asgari and numerous brothers and sisters. Estanilo is survived by his loving children, Esther Asgari, Rachel Sosa (David), Estevan Moreno, Martha Hernandez (Raul), Elva Rodriguez (Ralph) and Jesus Javier Moreno (Jo Ann); sister, Guadalupe Martinez (Rodolfo); 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank J.C. his care provider for the past 4 years, for all her care and compassion she showed to him.

Estanilo was a disabled World War II Veteran and proudly served in the United States Army for 2 years. He was also an active member at his church.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (South San) on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery 3. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estanilo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -