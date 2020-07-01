Esteban Sosa born on August 3, 1925, has peacefully entered into the arms of his loving God on June 25, 2020. Esteban was born in Laredo, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Guadalupe. He is survived by his children Raquel Sosa, Esteban Sosa, Jr. (Mary), David Sosa (Rachel) and Victor Sosa (Diana). Eight (8) grandchildren, Eric, Elizabeth, Charles, David, Efrain, Claudia, Michael, and Amy. Ten (10) great-grandchildren.

The year was 1969, and as quickly as they could graduate, students from Harlandale School District were being drafted and shipped to Vietnam. It was a trying time for Esteban Sosa, who was a board member of the Harlandale School District during that period and watched helplessly as the lives of numerous South Side families were shattered after losing loved ones in Southeast Asia. On Memorial Day, Sosa and many of those family members gathered at Harlandale Memorial Stadium to honor those killed in the nation's many wars. The hour-long program included prayers and speeches. Two trumpet players from McCollum High School sounded taps to remind the crowd of about 70 people that the national holiday was also a solemn one intended to honor members of the armed forces killed in wars. Sosa also spoke to the crowd and was lauded as the man behind the bronze and granite monument that sits on a grassy area about 600 yards from the stadium. More than 80 names are etched on a bronze plate honoring the district's graduates who died while serving their country. "We're here today to honor a group of men and women who gave up their lives," said Sosa, who came up with the idea of constructing the monument in 1969 and later presented it to fellow school board trustees for their approval. "The freedom we have was not purchased cheaply," Sosa said. "That's something we must never forget." Sosa, 75, served 22 years on the Harlandale School Board. After gaining approval from the board, he began the difficult task of raising the money needed to construct the monument. "This monument was paid for by donations raised by our school children." Sosa, a combat veteran of World War II and the Korean War, said after Monday's program. "People sold tamales. Benefit baseball games were played. Eventually, $12,000 was raised and the monument was built." Sosa easily recalls the unveiling of the bronze and granite monument in 1971. "There were hundreds of people out here that day," said Sosa, who has attended every Memorial Day ceremony since 1971. "It really united the neighborhood. This was the first monument built in San Antonio dedicated to the young people who lost their lives."

Esteban Sosa was elected to the State Board of Education in November of 1988 to represent the citizens of District 3, which includes Atascosa, Bee, Duval, Frio, Jim Hogg, and Jim Wells.

During his tenure on the State Board of Education, Esteban Sosa served on the Committee on School Finance and as Chairman of the Board's Committee on the Permanent School Fund, one of Texas' most important and enduring legacies to future generations of Texans.

Under the leadership of Esteban Sosa as Chairman of the Committee on the Permanent School Fund, the value of the Permanent School Fund grew to more than $12 billion as a result of prudent investment decisions recommended by the Committee on the Permanent School Fund.

During the tenure of Esteban Sosa as Chairman of the Committee on the Permanent School Fund, an audit of the Fund performed by the State Comptroller's Office in 1991 found the return on the Fund to be the highest of the state's major trust funds.

As Chairman of the Permanent School Fund, Esteban Sosa was known as a staunch defender and guardian of the Fund, never hesitating to speak against any proposal to raid the corpus of the Fund, for he knew that to do so would mortgage the future of the Children of Texas.

The outstanding leadership provided by Esteban Sosa as Chairman of the Committee on the Permanent School Fund has ensured increased funding for the education of countless future generations of Texas schoolchildren, so that their lives will be significantly better than they otherwise might have been; now, therefore, be it.

Resolved, that the State Board of Education does hereby express its deepest thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to Esteban Sosa for his exemplary service to the schoolchildren of Texas; and be it further.

Resolved, that the State Board of Education does hereby express its regret over the retirement of Esteban Sosa from the State Board of Education and extend to him heartfelt wishes for a healthy and happy retirement; and be it furtherResolved, that this resolution be presented to Esteban Sosa and that a copy be included in the permanent records of the State Board of Education.

Esteban Sosa of San Antonio has distinguished himself as an ardent champion of public education, and his efforts have touched the lives of countless young Texans.

Mr. Sosa served the Harlandale Independent School District as a member, president, vice president, and secretary of its board for more than two decades.Deeply committed to furthering the mission of the Harlandale ISD, Mr. Sosa held the office of secretary of the Harlandale Education Foundation Board of Directors' his assistance to the board is invaluable as it raises scholarship funds for college-bound seniors in the district.

In addition to his involvement at the local level, this esteemed Texan formerly served as the representative of District 3 on the State Board of Education; throughout his tenure on the board, he sought especially to help districts in lower-income areas in their efforts to provide students with a quality education.

Esteban Sosa worked tirelessly to broaden educational opportunity for youth in the Harlandale ISD and the state at large, and in so doing, he has earned the respect and appreciation of all who know him; now therefore, be it.

Resolved, that the House of Representatives of the 83rd Texas Legislature hereby honor Esteban Sosa on his contributions to public education in South San Antonio an across the state of Texas and extend to him sincere best wishes for continued success; and, be it further.

Resolved, that an official copy of this resolution be prepared for Mr. Sosa as an expression of high regard by the Texans House of Representatives.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating for all services. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

