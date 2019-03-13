|
MAY 16, 1938 - MARCH 8, 2019
Esteban "Steve" Aguilar, 80, died March 8, 2019, at his home peacefully next to his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Aguilar. Steve was the most devoted husband to his wife, and the most loving father to his children: Katherine Davis (Dr. Michael Davis), Stephen Aguilar, Rebecca Velazquez (Rene Velazquez), and Belinda Pearce (Michael Pearce). Steve's love for Mary Jane was a love story he lived every day of his life. Through their marriage and children, he was most proud of his grandchildren: Phillip Fernandez, Anthony Pearce, Emily Pearce, Erin Garza, Zachary Pearce, Steven Garza, Jaden Aguilar, Eric Velazquez, Ryan Velazquez, and Brenna Pearce. May Steve rest in eternal peace with his family, his parents, Esteban & Maria de Jesus Aguilar, sisters Velia, Gloria, Rosa, and brother, Ted.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 1710 Clower SA, TX 78201. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019