Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
(210) 624-2428
Estela Soto Sandoval De Moreno


1943 - 2019
Estela Soto Sandoval De Moreno Obituary
May 27, 1943 - September 10, 2019
Estela Soto Sandoval De Moreno born May 27, 1943 to Gaspar Soto and Nieves Sandoval Soto in Mexico passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. De Moreno is survived by her husband of 63 years, Encarnacion Moreno; sons, Sergio and Javier Moreno; daughters, Dora Elia Moreno, Rosa Trevino, Alma Maldonado, and Berta Guevarra; brothers, Oscar, Manuel, Severo, Alfredo, Cesar, and Noe Soto; sisters, Olivia Torres, Ermelinda Nino, Martha Soto, Sylvia Ramirez, and Rosa Soto; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; also numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives. Mrs. De Moreno loved her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camero Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be held Thursday Evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Camero Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 12, 2019
