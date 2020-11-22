Beloved matriarch Estella De Luna Garza, age 91, died November 12, 2020. Her husband Nicolas preceded her passing. After raising their seven children and grandson, Estella earned a high school diploma, two associate degrees, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Incarnate Word College. She worked for social service agencies until retirement.

Estella's deepest love was for her family and church.

Life lessons and beautiful memories are her legacy. Estella is deeply missed by her family and friends.

Monday, November 23, 2020: Ortiz Mortuary, 3114 Culebra Road, San Antonio: Visitation – 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Rosary 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020: 10:00 a.m. Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2610 Perez St., San Antonio. Interment follows at San Fernando III Cemetery.