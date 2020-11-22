1/
ESTELLA GARZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ESTELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beloved matriarch Estella De Luna Garza, age 91, died November 12, 2020. Her husband Nicolas preceded her passing. After raising their seven children and grandson, Estella earned a high school diploma, two associate degrees, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Incarnate Word College. She worked for social service agencies until retirement.

Estella's deepest love was for her family and church.

Life lessons and beautiful memories are her legacy. Estella is deeply missed by her family and friends.

Monday, November 23, 2020: Ortiz Mortuary, 3114 Culebra Road, San Antonio: Visitation – 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Rosary 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020: 10:00 a.m. Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2610 Perez St., San Antonio. Interment follows at San Fernando III Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Rosary
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ortiz Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved