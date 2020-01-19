|
Estella Guerrero Soriano joined our Heavenly Father in January 10, 2020 at the age of 93.
Estella was born June 2, 1926. Estella will be reunited with her parents, Pablo and Augustina Guerrero; son, Frank G. Soriano; brothers, Paul and Joe Guerrero; and sister, Justina Palacios. Estella was the last of her family generation to ascend into heaven. Estella left a wonderful legacy for her grandson, Steve Soriano (Scarleth); granddaughter, Roxy Morales; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Fenix, Elena, Savannah and Sharlize. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law, Estella M. Soriano, as well as many loving relatives and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who affectionately knew her as Estelita, Momie Tela or GG.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020