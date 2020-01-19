Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Estella Guerrero Soriano


1926 - 2020
Estella Guerrero Soriano Obituary

Estella Guerrero Soriano joined our Heavenly Father in January 10, 2020 at the age of 93.

Estella was born June 2, 1926. Estella will be reunited with her parents, Pablo and Augustina Guerrero; son, Frank G. Soriano; brothers, Paul and Joe Guerrero; and sister, Justina Palacios. Estella was the last of her family generation to ascend into heaven. Estella left a wonderful legacy for her grandson, Steve Soriano (Scarleth); granddaughter, Roxy Morales; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Fenix, Elena, Savannah and Sharlize. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law, Estella M. Soriano, as well as many loving relatives and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who affectionately knew her as Estelita, Momie Tela or GG.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
