Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Santana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella Santana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella Santana Obituary

Estella G. Santana, 78, entered eternal rest on October 3, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Eduvigen Gonzalez and Maria de Jesus Burciaga Gonzalez.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Saragoza Santana; parents; granddaughter, Maria Cervantes.

She is survived by her children, Belinda Maggard (Sammy), Hector Gallegos, Zeke Gallegos (Rose Mary), Adam Santana, Steve Santana (Janette) and Belisa Barba; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church with interment to follow at First Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now