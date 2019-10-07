|
|
Estella G. Santana, 78, entered eternal rest on October 3, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Eduvigen Gonzalez and Maria de Jesus Burciaga Gonzalez.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Saragoza Santana; parents; granddaughter, Maria Cervantes.
She is survived by her children, Belinda Maggard (Sammy), Hector Gallegos, Zeke Gallegos (Rose Mary), Adam Santana, Steve Santana (Janette) and Belisa Barba; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church with interment to follow at First Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2019