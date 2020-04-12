|
Our loving mother Ester V. Gonzales went to be with our heavenly father April 06, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 87. He was waiting with open arms for her. She was born to Ramon and Rita Vasquez July 19, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Gonzales; daughters, Janette Arce (Oscar), Rosalinda Flores (Juan), Betty A. Torres (Carlos), Mary Esther Diaz (Luis); son, Eliseo V. Guerrero (Patricia); brothers, Ramiro Vasquez (Rosalie), Francisco Vasquez (Gloria) & is preceded by late brother Martin Vasquez (Estella); sister Gloria Lenze; sons Ernest Guerrero; Mario Guerrero, Jr (Dolores) numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Our mother was a woman of strength & beauty who always put faith & family first. Her happiest times is when she was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
She retired from the University Hospital in 2000. We would like to thank everyone at Southeast Dialysis for always being so kind & gentle to our mother. She will be missed beyond words. We love you Mom & you will always be our guardian Angel!
For everyone's safety during the CVOID_19 pandemic, funeral services will be private for immediate family only.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020