Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTER GONZALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTER GONZALES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTER GONZALES Obituary

Our loving mother Ester V. Gonzales went to be with our heavenly father April 06, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 87. He was waiting with open arms for her. She was born to Ramon and Rita Vasquez July 19, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Gonzales; daughters, Janette Arce (Oscar), Rosalinda Flores (Juan), Betty A. Torres (Carlos), Mary Esther Diaz (Luis); son, Eliseo V. Guerrero (Patricia); brothers, Ramiro Vasquez (Rosalie), Francisco Vasquez (Gloria) & is preceded by late brother Martin Vasquez (Estella); sister Gloria Lenze; sons Ernest Guerrero; Mario Guerrero, Jr (Dolores) numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Our mother was a woman of strength & beauty who always put faith & family first. Her happiest times is when she was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She retired from the University Hospital in 2000. We would like to thank everyone at Southeast Dialysis for always being so kind & gentle to our mother. She will be missed beyond words. We love you Mom & you will always be our guardian Angel!

For everyone's safety during the CVOID_19 pandemic, funeral services will be private for immediate family only.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -